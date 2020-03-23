Astonishing Growth of Li-Fi Technology Market 2020-2028|Key Players: Apple, PureLiFi, Signify, OLEDCOMM, Acuity Brands, Firefly LiFi

Report Consultant analysts forecast the global LI-FI market to grow at a CAGR of +47% during the period 2020-2028.
Li-Fi (light fidelity) is a technology for wireless communication between devices using light to transmit data and position. In its present state only LED lamps can be used for the transmission of visible light. The term was first introduced by Harald Haas during a 2011 TEDGlobal talk in Edinburgh. In technical terms, Li-Fi is a visible light communications system that is capable of transmitting data at high speeds over the visible light spectrum, ultraviolet and infrared radiation.
Top vendors of Li-Fi Technology Market:
PureLiFi, Signify, OLEDCOMM, Acuity Brands, Firefly LiFi, Panasonic, Samsung, Apple, Qualcomm
Market segment by type :-
LEDs
Microcontrollers
Photodetectors
Market segment by end users/applications :-
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
The Global Market report also mentions about the various standards of the market and studies them individually. With this, it also provides information such as the most prominent segment, the slow growing segment and sub segment of this market.
The Li-Fi Technology Market report gives essential data about the noticeable organizations, for example, budgetary review, business outline, item determination, late improvements and contact data. The elements that are helping the organizations to confront the difficulties and execute the ongoing strategies to get to the most elevated amount to advertise their items have additionally been given in this report. What’s more, the worldwide fiberglass cutting robots advertise plots the most imperative market players which are the key players in this market especially.
Table of Content:-
Chapter 1 Li-Fi Technology Market Overview
Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis
Chapter 3 Li-Fi Technology Technical Data Analysis
Chapter 4 Li-Fi Technology Government Policy and News
Chapter 5 Li-Fi Technology Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter 6 Global Li-Fi Technology Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
Chapter 7 Li-Fi Technology Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy -Li-Fi Technology y Analysis
Chapter 10 Li-Fi Technology Development Trend Analysis
Chapter 11 Global Li-Fi Technology Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
