Astonishing growth in Robotic Parking System Market by top key players like Parkplus Inc., Serva Transport Systems, MHE Demag (S) Pte Ltd.

The Global Robotic Parking System Market Is Predicted to Reach to US$ 135.87 Mn By 2022, Due to Increase in Automobile Users in Metropolitan Cities

The author of the report analyzed that the global robotic parking system market accounted for US$ 60.45 million in 2017. Robotic Parking System is an automated parking solution, where human activities are replaced by machines and robots. Robots and machines aimed at reducing mental and physical pressure of human being, even they perform some work which human are unable to do. Robotic parking system enables in reducing parking allotted area, increased greenery, development in infrastructure and many others. This system has changed the way the world parks cars.

Robotic Parking System Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in global robotic parking system market are Parkplus Inc., Serva Transport Systems, MHE Demag (S) Pte Ltd., Fata Automation, A.P.T. Parking Technologies, Lodige Industries, Smart City Robotics, Worldwide Robotic Automated Parking, LLC, Hangzhou Hikrobot technology co., ltd., Stanley Robotics SAS, Westfalia Parking Solutions, Unitronics PLC, Shaanxi Long Xiang Parking Equipment Group, City Lift Parking. In January 2017, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. announced that the company is going to do a testing for a robotic parking system in Wuzhen near Shanghai to take on the rising number of cars of road and the associated parking requisite.

System resilience and proactive monitoring are driving Robotic Parking System Market . The whole process of parking has now become automated where humanactivities are cut down, a car user has to park their car at a terminal of parking garage, then they shut off the engine and exit from the vehicle, later a robotic system atutomatically does the parking activities for the car users. All these process are proactively monitored by the software. These softwares control the lifts, sensors, motor, platforms and other mechanical gear that enables the car to reach at parking slot. Automation also helps to get back the car to its user in just two three minutes, which enables to reduce the retreiving time. These flexibilities provided by the system has increased the demand of robotic parking system market.

This solution is fully automated which further reduces the chance of any human errors. However, limitations may occur with this system with respect to the type of camera used. This system uses cameras to detect free parkong slot with the help of two types of images i.e. postive and negative, reducing the chance of any human error. Lack of cordination between camera’s postion and parking space can lead to delay in car parking and create hussle in the whole process.

In coming years, government is taking iniciative to turn cities into smart cities, these cities will be offering various features such as housing and inclusiveness, variety of transport option, multi-level car parking system, walkable localities, preserving and developing open space, education facilities, smart solution to disaster management and many others. Thus, this is expected to increase the usage of IoT Robotic Parking System Market to reduce the mismangement of available parking space, traffic congestion and enviornment damages.

Commercial Segment Remains the Dominant Application during the Forecast Period For Robotic Parking System Market, 2019-2026

Robotic parking systems have become an important part of commercial infrastructure in metropolitan cities. Increase in number of automobiles and other vehicle in metro cities have increased the demand of vehicle parking in all busy areas such mall, hospitals, workspace, warehouse and many others. For instance, in India the government offered 42,385 sq. m land to build multi-level automatic car parking at Nehru Place, as it is one of the busiest commercial building in Delhi. The parking slot has 7 storied parking level, which has solved various problems such as congestion issue in entry and exist level.

Europe to Remain the Dominant Region during the Forecast Period Robotic Parking System Market, 2019-2026

Increasing economy is leading rapid growth of urban population and improvement in living standard in this region. This has led to a rapid increase in urban car ownership, which increases the problem of urban traffic and insufficient parking space. Thus, increasing urbanization and luxurious lifestyle is creating a concern for parking space. which is further creating a demand of robotic parking system in this region.

Robotic Parking System Market – By Application Commercial Residential Others

Robotic Parking System Market By Types Standalone AGVs AGVs with Peripheral

Robotic Parking System Market – By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



