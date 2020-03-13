Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market by Application, Service and Industry Vertical with Key Players AB Electrolux, ABB Ltd., ARM Limited, Baidu Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Ltd., Siemens AG

“The combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) can greatly accelerate the benefits of digital conversion in consumer, enterprise, industrial and government market segments. AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) as innovative in both technologies as AI adds value to IoT through machine learning and decision making and IoT adds value to AI through connectivity and data exchange. The AIoT market constitutes solutions, applications, and services involving AI in IoT Systems and IoT support of AI Solutions.”

This report provides a multidimensional view of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions ​​Market, including embedded devices and components, embedded software, and AI platform analysis. The study also evaluates the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market, which includes embedded IOT and non-IOT devices, embedded components (including AI chipsets), embedded software and AI platforms and related services. The report also evaluates leading solution vendors, including hardware, software, integrated platforms and services.

The Global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market to expand at an impressive CAGR of +48% during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space including AB Electrolux, ABB Ltd., AIBrian Inc., Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., ARM Limited, Baidu Inc., Cisco Systems, CloudMinds, Digital Reasoning Systems Inc, Fujitsu Ltd., Gemalto N.V., General Electric, General Vision Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Whirlpool Corporation, Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

The report also represents the most comprehensive research covering core IoT hardware, software, and firmware as well as supporting technologies such as AI in Mobile Edge Computing. For an effective business outlook, this global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market encompasses a variety of global locations, such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and India, based on productivity in a variety of industries.

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments. Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market size is calculable in terms of revenue (USD Million) production volume during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025? What are the key factors driving the Global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in the Global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in this market?

This report provides an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s Five model have been used for analyzing the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

