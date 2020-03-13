Are you read to try the first of its kind vegan pork sausages?

Starting in April, Brazilian food technology startup company “Fazenda Futuro” (Future Farm in English) will launch its new product Futuro Linguica (Future Sausage) at retailers and restaurants across Brazil and Europe.

The new vegan pork sausage is made from pea protein, soy, chickpeas with the addition of beet for colour and which is held together with a seaweed skin that looks like the crispiness of traditional sausage when it is cooked.

The company that has launched the product into the market said they had a goal in mind to lead and also to bring innovation into the market which was never seen before and making sure it does not have any negative impact on the environment.

Fazenda Futuro Founder Marcos Leta said that they are here to bring about the change in refrigerated supermarket shelves.

Fazenda Futuro had launched its first product the vegan Futuro Burger last year at retailers and restaurants that would depend on artificial intelligence to help develop the taste and texture of animal meat using plant based ingredients.

In December, Italian chain Spoleto added Frazenda Futuro vegan almondegas (meat balls) to 351 locations in Brazil.