Another COVID-19 Casualty: Flight Centre to Close Around 100 Stores in Australia!

Highlights:

Flight Centre has around $1.3 billion in total cash and investments

Flight Centre to implement business safety measures like during the Global Financial Crisis in 2009 and SARS in 2003

Brisbane: Due to falling international and domestic flight demand, Flight Centre has now decided that it will close nearly 100 out of the 900 operational stores in Australia. All the stores that have been not profitable would be closed, announced the travel retail giant.

Australian Securities Exchange received a statement from the travel retail giant stating, “Total transaction value (TTV) trends generally in line with expectations in early 2H trading but virus’s spread & increased travel restrictions mean demand is softening significantly and time frame for recovery is unclear”

Dozens of other measures would be undertaken by the company such as offering employees part time work, cuts in capital expenditure, a stop to all new recruitment, stop all new projects etc.

CEO of Flight Centre, Graham Turner, said that the demand in airline industry has been hit hard and there is no telling when the effects of this pandemic would wear off. He further claimed that the lease agreements of many of these 100 shops were about to expire and the company’s new assessment do not indicate profitability in these shops.

Share prices of other airlines were also down on Thursday with Virgin Australia’s share prices falling by nearly 17%. Webjet also saw a decline of 20%. Flight Centre expects demand to be low through April. Stringent travel bans imposed by countries world wide and with the US also considering similar restrictions industry confidence seems to be at an all time low.