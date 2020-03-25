An Informative Report on Digital Therapeutics Market 2020-2028| Leading Players Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, WellDoc, 2Morrow, Livongo Health, Propeller Health

Digital Therapeutics Market to surpass + 7833 Million USD by 2028.

The increase in the use of smartphones and tablets along with the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases promotes the growth of the global Digital Therapeutics market. However, market growth is limited due to lack of awareness about medical applications and increased concerns about patient data. Conversely, the high growth potential of emerging markets offers a good opportunity for people operating in key markets in this area.

Digital Therapeutics Market projected to reach $7,833 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of +27% from 2020 to 2028.

Digital Therapeutics market Leading Players:

Proteus Digital Health, Inc

Omada Health, Inc

WellDoc, Inc

2Morrow, Inc

Livongo Health

Propeller Health

Twine Health, Inc

Canary Health

Global Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Application: Cardio vascular diseases, Diabetes, Obesity, Central Nervous System Disease, and Respiratory Disease

Market Segmentation by Region: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

