Amyloid fibrils can be labelled with Gold Nanoparticles

Understanding the diversity of the amyloid fibrils is a fundamental requirement when researching on neurodegenerative diseases such as the Alzheimer’s disease. EPFL scientists have been researching on such disorders and the diversity of the amyloid fibrils associated with the disorders for quite some time. But recently, the scientists have made a breakthrough with the development of gold nanoparticles which can rapidly render unprecedented images of the fibrils when combined with cryogenic transmission electron microscopy.

The two amyloids, beta and Tau, get tangled up with each other and form brawny structures of fibrils. These bulky structures are what cause neurodegenerative disorders like the Alzheimer’s disease. Both of these amyloids are produced in the brain. These structure move from one cell to another and eventually spread throughout the brain. Such a phenomenon generally leads to the degradation of the neurons which in turn cause cognitive impairments like memory loss or even severe brain damage. It has always been a directive of the researchers on barricading these processes to slow down the spreading of disease.

In a research project led by a PhD student Urszula Cendrowska and Dr, Paulo J Silva, the scientists at EPFL, Francesco Stellacci and Hilal Lashuel and their groups are said to have found a solution in the gold nanoparticles. The researchers published a paper in PNAS which said that the gold amphiphilic anionic nanoparticles of 3nm of diameter, have a distinct ability to label the amyloid fibrils in their hydrate state. Such an efficient labelling has made it easy to visualize the diversified amyloid fibrils.