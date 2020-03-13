Amazon to set up renewable energy plants in Australia, Spain, Sweden and United States

Highlight:-

An essential step to reach 100% renewable energy goal by the year 2030. Amazon generates sufficient clean energy to power nearly 560,000 US homes



Amazon is one of the few companies, which has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon footprint by the year 2030 and to support this cause amazon has announced four new renewable energy projects in the country of Australia, Spain, Sweden, and the US, this commitment would help them reach to 80% of renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by the year of 2030.

After the completion of this project, the newly set Amazon’s wind and solar energy plant would be able to generate almost 300 MW of energy and about 840,000 MWh (Megawatt hour) of supplementary energy capacity to the pre-established power grids that supply energy to the Amazon Web Services data centers, which is responsible to power the Amazon network and millions of Amazon Web Services customers universally.

Amazon is a huge set-up and is working on the project of development and sustainability for nearly a decade now, and the efforts are not just local or regional, Amazon has 86 renewable energy projects across the globe, they have the capacity to generate over 2,300 MW of energy and have developed the capacity to generate over 6.3 million MWh energy globally, this amount of energy is sufficient to power nearly 560,000 US homes, Amazon has also provided 50 fulfillment centers with solar tops, these centers alone are capable of generating 122 Mw of renewable energy.

For the people who care about the environment and desire to understand the efforts Amazon are taking to tackle this situation, they can check their website, where they constantly keep updating their reports on sustainable projects.