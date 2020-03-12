Amazon launches Cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology to Retail Stores

The US technology giant Amazon has started to offer “just walk out” technology to other retailers in a move which is aimed for boosting the use of cashierless store system. Amazon has launched a new website to endorse the offer and said the installation can be done in a few weeks.

The technology giant said that it will be working with existing retailers or new stores as a part of a construction plan. The new technology allows the shoppers to simply enter the store, take what they want and leave the store. It uses a mixture of technologies to remove the checkout lines. They are offering this technology to retailers in their stores to help bring convenient and fast checkout experiences to more shoppers.

The move has been taken after the launch of Amazon’s first full-size grocery store in Seattle using the cashierless model. The stores permits pre-registered customers to skip the cashier and the technology detects what they buy and allows their credit cards to be billed for their purchases. Amazon has already successfully opened more than twenty smaller Amazon Go stores using the similar system in New York, San Francisco and Chicago.