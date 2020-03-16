All 22 Apple Stores to Remain Shut from Monday Amidst COVID-19 Fears:

Highlights:

 Some employees claim that they learned about the surprise move through social media

 Apple committing $15 million to aid worldwide recovery

Canberra: Apple has decided that to contain the spread of coronavirus [COVID-19], it will shut all of its operational 22 stores in Australia Monday onwards. This is a first such move by the tech giant outside of China. Apple had previously shut its stores in China due to fears of COVID-19 epidemic. Apple had closed all its 42 stores in China on February 1 after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote on twitter, “In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”

The surprise announcement has taken many people by surprise. Even some of the employees of these stores pointed out that even they had learned about the announcement through social media.

The CEO has also added the stores would remain shut for next 2 weeks starting on Sunday. Apple also confirmed that its online store would continue to operate. This move has been appreciated by civil society as well as government agencies.

Samsung, however, has launched its own ‘Galaxy Sanitizing Service’ wherein it will offer to sanitize any smart phone to make sure that it helps people avid further spread of the coronavirus.

Samsung’s website claimed, ‘UV-C sanitizers within Samsung locations are third-party devices and effectiveness of these sanitizers may vary depending on market and model. The UV-C sanitizers available at Samsung Service Centers’.