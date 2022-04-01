Top News

According to Ukraine, Russian troops are leaving Chernobyl

April 1, 2022
Arzu
Plant workers announced Thursday that Russian troops had occupied the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

According to Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear company, there are currently no “outsiders” at the site, plant workers said.

Earlier, he said, some Russian troops had left the Belarusian border and left a small contingent.

The announcement confirms reports of the eviction released Wednesday by senior U.S. defense officials.

