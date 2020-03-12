A resilient approach to thwart cyber spoils related to Office 365

As more and more companies worldwide are echoing in unison to the office 365 suite business productivity features, the risks abounding data leakage, hacked identities, regulatory risks and many other security threats and lapses cannot be ignored. This is as numerous IT and security leaders complained that the typical Office 365 security constraints were very low though the number of subscriptions easily ran into 200 million. Furthermore, Microsoft is not a very good player when it comes to reckoning cyber-security strictures. However, Microsoft’s Detection and Response Team (DART) is helping take a weight of CISO/CXO’s mind by finding a solution to myriad security lapses and cybercrimes.

This actually was a result of the USD 1 billion funding enthused into enterprise security and BYOD policies by the CEO Satya Nadella that was announced in 2017.

Since lately, DART has been responsible for solving CISO’s thorny agenda relating to both in-company policies and external risks in connection to Office 365 and other organizational tools.

In not so recent past, a customer had been nailed with six threats playing on his network concurrently. This revealed possible infiltration into the system and possible attacks on very precious information stored in the Office 365 Mailbox and lot many days after the attack had dawned. In response to this attack, it was the role of DART to augment the company in-house teams and vendor.

This was the work of an advanced persistent threat (APT) who stole the login details and passwords for administrator to gain entry into the system and thereon pilfer secure data and emails.

This was in direct response to the user not validating his data requests with multi-factor authentication (mfa) that had him laid in this quandary.