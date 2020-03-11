$68.5 million in federal funding to provide for clean-energy research cooperative

The federal government has provided additional funding to support collaboration between researchers and industry to accelerate the adoption of new low emissions technologies that can help boost energy productivity, lower prices and improve energy system reliability.

Federal minister for industry, science and technology Karen Andrews announced the $68.5 million funding commitment that will fund the ‘Reliable Affordable Clean Energy for 2030’ Cooperative Research Centre, that will fund research collaborations between universities and the energy industry. Dubbed the “RACE for 2030″, the research collaboration will work to directly address the aspects of the ‘energy trilemma’, improving the reliability, costs and reducing the emissions footprint of the Australian energy system.

Announcing the federal government funding in Brisbane, the minister Karen Andrews said that the focus of the research was about lowing the cost of energy and increasing the reliability of the electricity system. The CRC will serve as a collaboration between research institutions and industry partners and will target funding towards research into boosting the energy productivity of businesses, improving the integration of distributed energy resources, like solar and battery storage, into the wider electricity grid.

The research collaboration will work under four core themes, targeting business energy use, household energy use, networks and the development of a “customer-centred” energy system. The University of Technology Sydney will serve as the lead research institution in the CRC, with former founder and CEO of energy consultancy Energetics Jonathan Jutsen, serving as the center’s inaugural CEO.

The research centre has already built partnerships with around 90 organizations, including research institutions, utility companies, technology and service providers and several state governments. The Centre expects to leverage private sector support for its research, aiming to receive up to $4 of private sector funding for each $1 of federal government funding and has already received $280 million in cash and in-kind contributions from industry and researchers. The Morrison government has sought to reorient the focus of its response to climate change to the development of new technologies, planning to present a “technology innovation target” to the next round of international climate change negotiations, but there has yet to be any indication of how such a target may be designed.